Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G
Product Description

  • Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • BAKERS® Joint Delicious with Chicken are delicious chews with a soft meaty centre that not only taste great, but contain specific nutrients that help support your dog's joint mobility, too!
  • Each tasty, meaty stick contains BAKERS® Joint Complex. Added glucosamine to help keep joints healthy & mobile, and Vitamin s E & C to help maintain joint flexibility. The low fat recipe also means they're suitable as a daily treat*.
  • A chew with a soft meaty centre for a taste your dog will love.
  • Each stick has been specially designed for large dogs (over 25kg).
  • *Remember to adjust the main meal accordingly
  • Delicious chewy sticks with a soft meaty centre
  • A complementary pet food for large dogs that weigh over 25kg
  • Glucosamine to help keep joints healthy & mobile
  • Vitamin E & C to help maintain joint flexibility
  • Low in fat
  • A complementary pet food suitable as a daily treat
  • Resealable zip for freshness
  • No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 240G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (8%)*, Minerals, Sorbitol, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, Glucosamine, *Equivalent to 26% Rehydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Amount:
  • Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): >25, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 1 piece
  • For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available. Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein15.0%
Fat content3.9%
Crude ash8.4%
Crude fibres1.2%
Moisture19.0%
Glucosamine3 000 mg/kg
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:12 000
Vit. D3:800
Vit. E:540
-mg/kg:
Vit. C:100
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.0)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 5.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 140)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 19)
Additives:-
Colourants and antioxidants-

Safety information

Brilliant idea!!

5 stars

Brilliant idea for dogs!!,especially if like mine bounces all the time!!!he's 7!needs something to help joints!!!ideal!!!

