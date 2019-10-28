By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry 750Ml

Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry 750Ml
£ 1.15
£0.15/100ml

Offer

1 serving (250ml)
  • Energy198 kJ 47 kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 79 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water drink
  • Volcanic natural mineral water with a touch of natural Strawberry flavour
  • A refreshingly fruity way to stay hydrated throughout the day
  • This 750ml bottle is perfect for enjoying with lunch or on the go!
  • Also available in: Lemon & Lime, Orange & Peach, Summer Fruits and Cherry
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (95%), Sugar (4.5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Benzoate)

Storage

Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals. Keep refrigerated and consume within one week of opening.Best before date indicated on bottle neck.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 3 servings of 250 ml

Warnings

  • For hygienic reasons, this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Volvic Strawberry Flavour.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993
  • Source: Societe des Eaux Volvic, 63530, Volvic, France

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlPer serving: 250 ml
Energy 79 kJ198 kJ
-(19 kcal)(47 kcal)
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 4.6 g11.5 g
of which sugars 4.6 g11.5 g
Protein 0 g0 g
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g
This bottle contains 3 servings of 250 ml--

Safety information

For hygienic reasons, this bottle is intended for the exclusive use of Volvic Strawberry Flavour.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

