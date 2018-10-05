By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chopped Ham & Pork 200G

Tesco Chopped Ham & Pork 200G
£ 1.15
£0.58/100g
One-quarter of a can contains
  • Energy526kJ 127kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1053kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Reformed chopped pork and ham with added water.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Ham (3.5%), Sugar, Salt, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Trisodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Coriander, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Mace, Onion, Pepper.

Ham contains: Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, refrigerate before opening and slicing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-quarter of a can (50g) contains
Energy1053kJ / 254kcal526kJ / 127kcal
Fat20.0g10.0g
Saturates7.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate2.4g1.2g
Sugars1.4g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.0g8.0g
Salt1.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

As good as other brands

5 stars

I bought this as a stand by, when rushed a quip meal taste just as good as dearer products

