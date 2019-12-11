Ryvita Cheddar & Crack Black Pepper Thins 125G
Product Description
- Cheddar & Cracked Black Pepper Flatbreads
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- A source of fibre
- Pack size: 125g
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (10%) (Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch), Cheese Powder (Milk) (9%), Wholegrain Rye Flour (8%), Black Pepper (1%), Salt
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try...
- Spicy Baba Ganoush with Sumac. Smoky!
- 1 Preheat your oven 220°C/Gas 7. Pierce 1 aubergine with a knife and roast for 45 minutes until it turns black and falls apart.
- 2 Peel and crush 1 garlic clove, de-seed and chop 1/2 green chilli and finely chop 1/2 bunch of fresh flat leaf parsley.
- 3 Scoop out the flesh of the aubergine and put into a blender with the garlic, chilli and parsley plus 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil, a squeeze of lemon and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Blitz.
- Serve in a bowl with a sprinkle of sumac and tuck in with your Cheddar & Cracked Black Pepper Thins.
Number of uses
Approximately 18 portions per pack
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1763kJ
|124kJ
|-
|418kcal
|29kcal
|1%
|Fat
|9.8g
|0.7g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|5.8g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|4.3g
|2%
|- of which sugars
|2.4g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|4.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|18.2g
|1.3g
|3%
|Salt
|2.18g
|0.15g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Per Portion = One 7 g slice of flatbread
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 18 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
