Hp Fruity Sauce Top Down 470G

Awesome sauce
I do love this sauce. It's so versatile and goes with most foods, especially on a full English breakfast.
Perfect with bacon and sausages!
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of HP Sauces HP Foods Ltd, Hayes, Middx.
Fruit (Tomatoes, Dates, Oranges, Tamarind), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Salt, Vinegar, Chilli, Spices), Molasses, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Pectin
To open unscrew cap and remove foil seal. Store cap down.Best Before End: See Above Cap
Made in the Netherlands
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
470g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (15g)
|Energy
|575kJ
|87kJ
|-
|135kcal
|20kcal
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|31.5g
|4.7g
|(of which sugars)
|(25.6g)
|(3.8g)
|Fat
|Trace
|Trace
|(of which saturates)
|(Trace)
|(Trace)
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Trace
|Sodium
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Salt equivalent
|1.5g
|0.2g
