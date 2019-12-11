By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hp Fruity Sauce Top Down 470G

5(2)Write a review
Hp Fruity Sauce Top Down 470G
£ 2.00
£0.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fruity Brown Sauce
  • Deliciously MILD & TANGY.
  • HP Fruity Brown Sauce, a unique mild and tangy brown sauce made from a subtle blend of high quality fruits with a hint of spices.
  • HP Fruity sauce adds a twist to your favourite sandwiches or as an accompaniment to hot or cold snacks.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL PRESERVATIVES.
  • SUITABLE FOR VEGETARIANS.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of HP Sauces HP Foods Ltd, Hayes, Middx.

  • Pack size: 470g

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (Tomatoes, Dates, Oranges, Tamarind), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Malt Vinegar (from Barley), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Salt, Vinegar, Chilli, Spices), Molasses, Rye Flour, Salt, Spices, Flavourings, Pectin

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten, Barley, Rye

Storage

To open unscrew cap and remove foil seal. Store cap down.Best Before End: See Above Cap

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • TASTY SERVING SUGGESTIONS...
  • Delicious with grilled chicken, burgers or sausages. Or use as a baste, simply brush meat with sauce during the last 5 minutes of grilling.
  • SPICE UP YOUR COOKING WITH HP!
  • Create mouthwatering tasty meals. Why not add tang to stir-fries and fruitiness to casseroles, stews and soups!
  • Here's one of our favourite recipes...
  • Fruity Corned Beef Hash.
  • Cook onions and bacon, add a tin of corned beef and sauted potatoes. Finish off in the pan with a good spoonful of HP Fruity Sauce.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Foods Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • HP Foods Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.
  • UK Careline 0800 072 4090 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • www.hpsauce.co.uk

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (15g)
Energy575kJ87kJ
-135kcal20kcal
Protein0.9g0.1g
Carbohydrate31.5g4.7g
(of which sugars)(25.6g)(3.8g)
FatTraceTrace
(of which saturates)(Trace)(Trace)
Fibre0.3gTrace
Sodium0.6g0.1g
Salt equivalent1.5g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Awesome sauce

5 stars

I do love this sauce. It's so versatile and goes with most foods, especially on a full English breakfast.

Perfect with bacon and sausages!

5 stars

Perfect with bacon and sausages!

Usually bought next

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 460G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 700G

£ 2.70
£0.39/100g

Heinz Salad Cream 605G

£ 2.00
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here