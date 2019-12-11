By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp Bbq Classic Woodsmoke Sauce 465G

Hp Bbq Classic Woodsmoke Sauce 465G
£ 1.50
£0.32/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Classic Woodsmoke Flavour BBQ Sauce
  • HP Classic Woodsmoke BBQ Sauce is rich and tasty, with its authentic smokey flavour drawn from a wood smoking process.
  • Deliciously rich & smokey.
  • Sauce, dip, rich marinade.
  • No artificial colours and preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Flavourings

Storage

Store cap downBest Before: See Above Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use
  • Adds a delicious smokey flavour to your favourite dishes.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 31

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • UK.
  • Careline 0800 072 4090
  • ROI 1800 995311
  • hpsauce.co.uk

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy 563kJ84kJ
-133kcal20kcal
Fat TraceTrace
-of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 31.5g4.7g
-of which sugars 25.5g3.8g
Protein 0.5g0.1g
Salt 1.4g0.2g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovley

5 stars

Really nice

Taste without excessive heat

5 stars

A tasty flavoursome BBQ sauce without an excess of heat. Perfect for dipping chicken strips.

