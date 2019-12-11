Hp Bbq Honey Woodsmoke Sauce 465G
Offer
Product Description
- Honey Woodsmoke Flavour BBQ Sauce
- HP Honey Woodsmoke BBQ Sauce is rich and tasty, with its authentic smokey flavour drawn from a wood smoking process.
- Deliciously sweet & tangy.
- Sauce, dip, mild marinade.
- No artificial colours and preservatives.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 465g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Honey (4%), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Smoke Flavourings, Spices, Flavourings
Storage
Store cap down.Best Before: See Above Cap
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
- Adds a delicious smokey flavour to your favourite dishes.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 31
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL,
- UK.
Return to
- HP Foods,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL,
- UK.
- Careline 0800 072 4090
- ROI 1800 995311
- hpsauce.co.uk
Net Contents
465g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|547kJ
|82kJ
|-
|129kcal
|19kcal
|Fat
|Trace
|Trace
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|4.6g
|- of which sugars
|24.2g
|3.6g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019