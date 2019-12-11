By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hp Bbq Honey Woodsmoke Sauce 465G

Hp Bbq Honey Woodsmoke Sauce 465G
£ 1.50
£0.32/100g

Product Description

  • Honey Woodsmoke Flavour BBQ Sauce
  • HP Honey Woodsmoke BBQ Sauce is rich and tasty, with its authentic smokey flavour drawn from a wood smoking process.
  • Deliciously sweet & tangy.
  • Sauce, dip, mild marinade.
  • No artificial colours and preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 465g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Honey (4%), Modified Cornflour, Salt, Smoke Flavourings, Spices, Flavourings

Storage

Store cap down.Best Before: See Above Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use
  • Adds a delicious smokey flavour to your favourite dishes.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 31

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • HP Foods,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL,
  • UK.
  • Careline 0800 072 4090
  • ROI 1800 995311
  • hpsauce.co.uk

Net Contents

465g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy 547kJ82kJ
-129kcal19kcal
Fat TraceTrace
- of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrate 30.6g4.6g
- of which sugars 24.2g3.6g
Protein 0.5g0.1g
Salt 1.4g0.2g

