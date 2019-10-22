By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Berry Delight 4X35g

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Berry Delight flavour raw fruit & nut bars
  • What happens when you smoosh raspberries with a bunch of fruity friends and pack it all into a pocket-sized cereal-bar-style snack? Nakd Berry Delight! Made with 100% natural ingredients, these beauties are bursting with fruity flavour and they're free from gluten and dairy and vegan friendly. Now that really is berry good!
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 49%, Cashews 31%, Raisins 17%, Raspberries 3%, A hint of Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Warnings

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1616kJ566kJ
-385kcal135kcal
Fat 14.8g5.2g
of which saturates 2.9g1.0g
Carbohydrates52.0g18.2g
of which sugars 47.4g16.6g
Fibre 6.4g2.2g
Protein 8.6g3.0g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

More-ish

5 stars

Fully agree with first 5-star reviewer. I have been wolfing these for years, but didn't like to say how good they were in case they sold-out. A wicked waste, I know, but during winter a blackbird will throw caution to the wind and land on the window ledge for a worm-sized sliver of these.

Tastes great

5 stars

This is by far my favourite Nakd bar. It tastes great and is very fruity. Something I don't mind but others may not like is that once eaten there are often some seeds that can get stuck in your teeth and can be a little pesky. Overall, the bars are definitely worth it and very delightful.

