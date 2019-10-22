Nakd Berry Delight 4X35g

More-ish
Fully agree with first 5-star reviewer. I have been wolfing these for years, but didn't like to say how good they were in case they sold-out. A wicked waste, I know, but during winter a blackbird will throw caution to the wind and land on the window ledge for a worm-sized sliver of these.
Tastes great
This is by far my favourite Nakd bar. It tastes great and is very fruity. Something I don't mind but others may not like is that once eaten there are often some seeds that can get stuck in your teeth and can be a little pesky. Overall, the bars are definitely worth it and very delightful.