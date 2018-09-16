Robinsons Double Concentrate Blackcurrant & Apple No Added Sugar 1.75L

Fab when you can get it
Fab value for money shame it just never seems to be in stock
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ/18kcal
By Appointment to H M Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Fruit Squashes and Barley Waters, Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited, Hemel Hempstead
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 18%, Blackcurrant 2%, Plum), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)
Bottle contains 70 servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Packing. Recyclable
1.75l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml of Concentrate
|Energy
|76kJ/18kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|of which Sugars
|2.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.25g
