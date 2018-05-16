Robinsons Orange & Pineapple Concentrate Double No Added Sugar 1.75L

- Energy15kJ 4kcal<1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 60kJ/14kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated Low Calorie Orange and Pineapple Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- 'We squeeze, press or crush real fruit into every last drop of Robinsons for a sweet yet refreshing taste. And this one's double strength so it will last twice as long'
By Appointment to H M Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Fruit Squashes and Barley Waters, Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited, Hemel Hempstead
- Real fruit in every drop
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 1750ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (16%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Colour (Carotenes), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 9 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
- As single concentrate dilution of 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water.
Number of uses
Bottle contains 70 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Net Contents
1.75l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml of Concentrate
|Energy
|60kJ/14kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.15g
