Robinsons Double Concentrate No Added Sugar Orange Squash 1.75L

£ 3.00
£0.17/100ml
Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy13kJ 3kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Whole Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • 'We squeeze, press or crush real fruit into every last drop of Robinsons for a sweet yet refreshing taste. And this one's double strength will last twice as long'

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit in every drop
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1750ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Fruit from Concentrate (20%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Orange Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabilisers (Cellulose Gum, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Natural Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 9 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.
  • As single concentrate dilution of 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 70 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Net Contents

1.75ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted
Energy 5kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which Sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.03g

