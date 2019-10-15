By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double No Added Sugar 1.75L

£ 3.00
£0.17/100ml
Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy18kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 70kJ/16kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Summer Fruits Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • 'We squeeze, press or crush real fruit into every last drop of Robinsons for a sweet yet refreshing taste. And this one's double strength so it will last twice as long'

By Appointment to H M Queen Elizabeth II Manufacturers of Fruit Squashes and Barley Waters, Robinsons Soft Drinks Limited, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit in every drop
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1750ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 20% (Apple 18%, Strawberry 0.8%, Plum, Blackcurrant, Cherry 0.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colours (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Dilute 1 part concentrate with 9 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 70 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Helpline in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

1.75l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml of Concentrate
Energy70kJ/16kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.2g
of which Sugars2.2g
Protein0g
Salt0.25g

My daughter's one and only

4 stars

My family like Robinsons squashes, but this one is my daughter's favourite. She rarely drinks anything else. The smell can be a little 'perfumey' and if you add a little too much can taste quite sweet, but that's what we like about it, and made with ice cold water the flavour is great. The concentration means this big bottle goes a long way.

Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double N

3 stars

Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double No Added Sugar I found this to be a bit sickly. Being diabetic I don't think I would use it again.

