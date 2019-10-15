Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double No Added Sugar 1.75L

My daughter's one and only
My family like Robinsons squashes, but this one is my daughter's favourite. She rarely drinks anything else. The smell can be a little 'perfumey' and if you add a little too much can taste quite sweet, but that's what we like about it, and made with ice cold water the flavour is great. The concentration means this big bottle goes a long way.
Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double N
Robinsons Concentrate Summerfruits Squash Double No Added Sugar I found this to be a bit sickly. Being diabetic I don't think I would use it again.