Del Monte Tomato Juice 1L

Used to be tasty now it seems watered down and tasteless
Tomato Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Citric Acid
Once opened keep in the fridge and enjoy within 4 days.
Produced in the UK
Pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml Serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy kJ
|87kJ
|130kJ
|8400kJ
|kcal
|21kcal
|32kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|4.9g
|260g
|of which sugars*
|3.3g
|4.9g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.6g
|50g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|6g
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
