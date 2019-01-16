By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Del Monte Tomato Juice 1L
Product Description

  • Tomato Juice from Concentrate
  • One 150ml Glass...
  • ...of Del Monte Tomato Juice counts as one of your five a day. Enjoy Del Monte juice as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Passionate about fruit
  • The Man from Del Monte has been busy, searching the world for the finest fruit... The result? Our tastiest range ever! So why not enjoy the fruits of the Man from Del Monte's labours and pour yourself a delicious glass of Tomato Juice.
  • Everyone in the Del Monte family is passionate about juice. From our growers in distant plantations to the specialist bottlers who make it just so, we're all determined to bring you the tastiest juices possible. Our secret? We use sun-ripened tomatoes that are hand-picked only when they're bursting with the most flavour. That's how we capture a taste that's as delicious as the day the fruit was picked!
  • 100 Years of being the fruit experts
  • For more than a century Del Monte have been the fruit experts. And we're still as passionate and enthusiastic about making quality juices as ever. That's why we know you'll enjoy this drink as much as we enjoyed making it for you.
  • We only say yes to the best... so you can too!
  • Passionate about the planet
  • At Del Monte we're committed to farming practices that are both ethical and eco-friendly. Working closely with growers around the globe, we promote sustainable agriculture and help protect the environment.
  • We are committed...
  • ..to providing you with quality products and want to make sure you enjoy them at their best.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Citric Acid

Storage

Once opened keep in the fridge and enjoy within 4 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • We think our juices taste best when served chilled. Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings

Name and address

  • Del Monte Juice Quality Manager,
  • PO Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you have any feedback please contact us at the address below.
  • www.delmontejuice.co.uk
Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml ServingRI** Adults
Energy kJ87kJ130kJ8400kJ
kcal21kcal32kcal2000kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g70g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g20g
Carbohydrate 3.3g4.9g260g
of which sugars*3.3g4.9g90g
Fibre 0.6g0.9g
Protein 1.1g1.6g50g
Salt 0.6g0.9g6g
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
*Naturally occurring sugars---
Pack contains approximately 6 x 150ml servings---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be tasty now it seems watered down and tas

1 stars

Used to be tasty now it seems watered down and tasteless

