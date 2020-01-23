Tampax Blue Box Super 20

Excellent!
Excellent product. Easy insertion (which some brands are poor in this department). Good protection.
Comfort
The best tampons around. Good absorbency and easy to insert as well as being hygenic. Prefer these with the cardboard sleeve as the plastic ones are harder and uncomfortable to insert.
Great!
I'd give a 5 star if it wasn't for the leaks I use super plus and after an hour there will be an accident especially if I am sat down it's a struggle to go out especially in the car. But they are easy to use and comfortable to use.
Poor!
Cannot get away with these cardboard applicators, just too difficult. The plastic goes in so easily and smoothly but the cardboard is so different, it just won't slide in. I ended up throwing the box away after only using a couple, I will never buy them again. I was thinking they would be the perfect alternative to plastic but give me plastic any day.
Excellent!
Great product, works well. Great shape that protects against leaks. My only concern is that these aren't biodegradeable. I would love to see an eco-friendly version soon! But I do think these are great value for money.
Excellent!
Have used for > 30 years & wouldn’t use anything else
Excellent!
Fantastic product for yang girl ,myself I happy too
Excellent!
I prefer these to the plastic ones as they are better for the environment!
Excellent!
easy to insert and keep me leak free can barely tell its there brilliant and highly recommended
Excellent!
Environmentally friendly. Better than plastic. Have been using these from day 1 (20 odd years ago)