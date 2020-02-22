By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tampax Blue Box Super Plus 20

4.5(365)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.10/each
  • Tampax Super Plus tampons with cardboard applicator help you feel clean and confident. Tampax tampons have an absorbent core and a protective skirt for additional back-up protection, while their cardboard applicator features an anti-slip grip for easy insertion. Tampax Super Plus tampons with cardboard applicator are for heavy flow days during your period. Feel clean and confident. Try Tampax Pearl Compak, our best protection across the Tampax line up. For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Tampax tampons offer long lasting protection
  • Absorbent tampon core for better protection
  • Protective Skirt to help avoid leaks before they happen
  • Anti-slip grip allows easy and controlled insertion
  • Individually wrapped tampon with cardboard applicator
  • For more information about our products please visit our website

Information

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet. Store in cool dry place.

Warnings

  • Tampons are associated with a rare but serious illness, Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal.

Return to

  • [GB] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • [GB] 0800 378 135
  • [IRL] 1800 626 206
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

365 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

AMAZING!

5 stars

I have only been using tampons for 5 years now and I’ve only ever used Tampax! This product is my favourite because of the cardboard as it’s environmentally friendly and easier to grip than the plastic ones.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product. Easy insertion (which some brands are poor in this department). Good protection.

Great!

4 stars

I'd give a 5 star if it wasn't for the leaks I use super plus and after an hour there will be an accident especially if I am sat down it's a struggle to go out especially in the car. But they are easy to use and comfortable to use.

Poor!

1 stars

Cannot get away with these cardboard applicators, just too difficult. The plastic goes in so easily and smoothly but the cardboard is so different, it just won't slide in. I ended up throwing the box away after only using a couple, I will never buy them again. I was thinking they would be the perfect alternative to plastic but give me plastic any day.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product, works well. Great shape that protects against leaks. My only concern is that these aren't biodegradeable. I would love to see an eco-friendly version soon! But I do think these are great value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have used for > 30 years & wouldn’t use anything else

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic product for yang girl ,myself I happy too

Excellent!

5 stars

I prefer these to the plastic ones as they are better for the environment!

Excellent!

5 stars

easy to insert and keep me leak free can barely tell its there brilliant and highly recommended

Excellent!

5 stars

Environmentally friendly. Better than plastic. Have been using these from day 1 (20 odd years ago)

