Galbani Mozzarella Ball 125G
£ 1.50
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fresh soft cheese.
  • Galbani mozzarella has become a staple in family kitchens around the world. Our mozzarella is fresh and soft with a delicious milky taste, making it the perfect addition to any meal occasions.
  • Whilst many Italians enjoy eating mozzarella simply with tomatoes and basil as a ‘Caprese' salad, it can also be eaten hot in toasties, pizza or pasta dishes!
  • Galbani® is Italy's favourite cheesemaker, producing many of Italy's most loved cheeses since 1882.
  • Made with pasteurised cow's milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Whole Milk, Salt, Rennet, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the EU from EU milk

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,

Return to

  • Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • RH1 1SH,
  • UK.
  • www.galbani.co.uk
  • www.galbani.com

Drained weight

125g

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 989 kJ
-238 kcal
Fat 18 g
of which saturates 13 g
Carbohydrate 2,0 g
of which sugars 1,0 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0,70 g

Favourite Mozzarella, when there is any left in th

5 stars

Favourite Mozzarella, when there is any left in the fridge!

