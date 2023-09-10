We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml

Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml

3.4(59)
£2.65

£0.29/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
429kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809kJ / 192kcal

Vanilla and caramel flavoured ice cream with a caramel flavoured sauce and caramel flavoured pieces.
Chewy caramel pieces. Silky vanilla and caramel ice creams marbled with rich caramel sauce
Pack size: 900ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Flavoured Sauce (12%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Caramel Flavoured Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Water, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt], Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

900ml e

