Tesco Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream 900Ml
£2.65
£0.29/100ml
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 429kJ
-
- 102kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.3g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Caramel Flavoured Sauce (12%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Caramel Flavoured Pieces (3%) [Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Water, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt], Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Vanilla Extract, Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scoop (53g)
|Energy
|809kJ / 192kcal
|429kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|31.1g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|25.0g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|A 53g serving is equivalent to 100ml of ice cream.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
