By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aunt Bessie's Mashed Carrot & Swede 500G

3(2)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Mashed Carrot & Swede 500G
£ 1.75
£3.50/kg
Per microwaved 1/4 pack (100g) contains
  • Energy228kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 203kJ/49kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot & Swede Mash with Butter and Seasoning.
  • For the full recipe visit www.auntbessies.co.uk/inspiration
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration, need any help and advice, or simply want to share your inner Bessie with the world, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • Like, Follow & Tweet
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • A great source of fibre, one of your 5-a-day, full of flavour and ready in minutes-what's not to love!? Mashed with a little butter and seasoning, this Carrot and Swede mash is every bit as delicious as making it yourself but without the fuss.
  • 1 of your 5 day
  • Real good food made properly in just 12 minutes
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.5kg
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Carrot (68%), Swede (29%), Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep me frozenStore in a freezer at -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from Frozen: Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.

Hob
Instructions: Place the full pack of mashed carrot and swede pieces into a non-stick saucepan and stir over a moderate heat for 8 Minutes. Stir through and ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring out the Bessie in you!
  • Serve with vegetarian sausages, a handful of greens and lashings of onion gravy to create a wholesome veggie dish!

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 1/4 pack (per 100g)* (microwaved)
Energy 203kJ/49kcal228kJ/55kcal
Fat 2.0g2.2g
Saturates 1.1g1.2g
Carbohydrates5.7g6.4g
Sugars 5.5g6.2g
Fibre 2.9g3.3g
Protein 0.5g0.6g
Salt 0.54g0.61g
*This pack contains approximately 4 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy and Tasty...

5 stars

Good Quality and so easy to make. Just put as much as you need in a bowl and microwave then mash with a fork then microwave again. The only suggestion i would make is do not microwave in a plastic container as there tends to be excess liquid. Microwave in a glass or normal pot bowl as the liquid then evaporates. So much easier than cutting, chopping.

Not like Aunt Bessie's mashed potatoes. Rubbish.

1 stars

No rating - a rubbish buy! I wrongly assumed that this was carrot and swede presented the same as Aunt Bessie's mashed potatoes: small balls of mashed potato. Buying on line, I did not look at instructions. The whole pack has to be cooked at once and mashed with a fork.. I only need one portion for a meal. I cannot mash anything as have arthritic hands. I shall bin this or give it to a friend.

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 900G

£ 1.25
£1.39/kg

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Hearty Food Co. 15 Yorkshire Puddings 230G

£ 0.50
£2.18/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here