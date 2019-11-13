Aunt Bessie's Mashed Carrot & Swede 500G

Easy and Tasty...
Good Quality and so easy to make. Just put as much as you need in a bowl and microwave then mash with a fork then microwave again. The only suggestion i would make is do not microwave in a plastic container as there tends to be excess liquid. Microwave in a glass or normal pot bowl as the liquid then evaporates. So much easier than cutting, chopping.
Not like Aunt Bessie's mashed potatoes. Rubbish.
No rating - a rubbish buy! I wrongly assumed that this was carrot and swede presented the same as Aunt Bessie's mashed potatoes: small balls of mashed potato. Buying on line, I did not look at instructions. The whole pack has to be cooked at once and mashed with a fork.. I only need one portion for a meal. I cannot mash anything as have arthritic hands. I shall bin this or give it to a friend.