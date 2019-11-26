Tesco 15 Cornflake Bites

Bites have shrunk as have the amount in pack.
I remember not too long ago when these packs used to be filled to the brim, not these though, 15 small pieces and they are very small. Not worth the price, half empty due to size and amount of bites. Wouldn't recommend. Tesco own brand items going down hill.
Excellent !
These are lovely little bites of chocolate and crispy cornflake, as long as you have willpower you'll be fine ! Well worth buying, good quality, well packaged, lovely taste.
Basic
Basic but certainly edible and not the worst example of this type of thing by a long way