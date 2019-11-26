By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 15 Cornflake Bites

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco 15 Cornflake Bites
£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

One cluster
  • Energy196kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1959kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • 15 Cornflake clusters covered in milk chocolate.
  • Made with Milk Chocolate Corn flakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch.
  • Made with milk chocolate
  • Cornflakes coated with smooth chocolate for a crispy crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Milk Chocolate (60%), Maize, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), ND (Iron, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Vitamin B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12).

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 15 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

15 x Cornflake Clusters

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cluster (10g)
Energy1959kJ / 467kcal196kJ / 47kcal
Fat18.2g1.8g
Saturates11.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate67.6g6.8g
Sugars36.0g3.6g
Fibre3.2g0.3g
Protein6.5g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bites have shrunk as have the amount in pack.

3 stars

I remember not too long ago when these packs used to be filled to the brim, not these though, 15 small pieces and they are very small. Not worth the price, half empty due to size and amount of bites. Wouldn't recommend. Tesco own brand items going down hill.

Excellent !

5 stars

These are lovely little bites of chocolate and crispy cornflake, as long as you have willpower you'll be fine ! Well worth buying, good quality, well packaged, lovely taste.

Basic

3 stars

Basic but certainly edible and not the worst example of this type of thing by a long way

