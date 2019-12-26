Ferrero Mini Eggs Cocoa 100G

Product Description
- Fine Chocolate and Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Cocoa Filling
- Visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com
- Ferrero Easter Cocoa Mini Eggs 10 Pieces; Fine Chocolate and Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Cocoa Filling
- Ferrero Easter Eggs
- Avaliable in Two Flavours: Cocoa and Hazelnut, Individually foil wrapped and sealed in a bag.
- Fine chocolate and milk chocolate covered wafer with velvety cocoa filling
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Fine Chocolate 34% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Fine Milk Chocolate 18.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa 5.5%, Hazelnuts, Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (Tara Gum), Salt, Vanillin, Raising Agent Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2335 kJ / 561 kcal
|Fat (g)
|37.2 g
|of which Saturates (g)
|19.4 g
|Carbohydrates (g)
|48.6 g
|of which Sugars (g)
|43.6 g
|Protein (g)
|5.4 g
|Salt (g)
|0.109 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020