Ferrero Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100G

image 1 of Ferrero Mini Eggs Hazelnut 100G
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer with Velvety Hazelnut Filling
  • Ferrero Easter Hazelnut Mini Eggs 10 Pieces; Fine Milk Chocolate Covered Wafer With Velvety Hazelnut Filling
  • Ferrero Easter Eggs
  • Available In Two Flavours: Cocoa And Hazelnut, Individually foil wrapped and sealed in a bag.
  • Fine milk chocolate covered wafer with velvety hazelnut filling
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 52.5% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Hazelnuts 9.5%, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Skimmed Milk Powder, Thickener (Tara Gum), Salt, Vanillin, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy (kJ / kcal)2389 kJ
Fat (g)37.8 g
of which Saturates (g)18.7 g
Carbohydrates (g)50 g
of which Sugars (g)45.8 g
Protein (g)7.1 g
Salt (g)0.186 g

