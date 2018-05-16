By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Ginger Nuts 250G

Mcvities Ginger Nuts 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Ginger Biscuits
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ground Ginger, Salt, Natural Lemon and Ginger Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 25

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Mail: (UK) Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (10.1g)
Energy 1939kJ196kJ
-461kcal47kcal
Fat 16.6g1.7g
of which Saturates 7.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate 71.3g7.2g
of which Sugars 30.8g3.1g
Fibre 2.2g0.2g
Protein 5.5g0.6g
Salt 0.94g0.09g
Sodium 376mg38mg
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 25--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

