Carrs Selection Carton 200G
New
Product Description
- Savoury Biscuit Selection
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Melts Original, Wheatmeal, Table Water Black Pepper, Poppy & Sesame, Multigrain, Melts Cheese, Table Water
- We've been baking pioneers since 1831. That's almost 200 years of crafting with carefully selected ingredients.
- Our premium selection includes our signature table water biscuits and the melting texture of our original and cheese melts; all to be enjoyed on their own or topped to your own tastes.
- Circumstances may cause us to vary this selection from that illustrated.
- Any replacement will be of equal quality.
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- A collection of Carr's finest quality biscuits
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Bran, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Tartaric Acid), Glucose Syrup, Dried Cheese (Milk), Salt, Wheatgerm, Poppy Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Wheat, Kibbled Rye, Barley Flakes, Whey Solids (Milk), Dried Yeast, Invert Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Wheat Protein, Dried Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (E920)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Egg, Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Name and address
- Mail: (UK): Carr's of Carlisle,
- The Biscuit Works,
- 54 Church Street,
- Carlisle,
- Cumbria,
- CA2 5TG,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 0800 9174520
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1914
|(kcal)
|456
|Fat
|17.3g
|of which Saturates
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|63.5g
|of which Sugars
|7.1g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|Protein
|9.2g
|Salt
|1.7g
