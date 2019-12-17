By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blooms Salami Chub 227G

Blooms Salami Chub 227G
£ 2.60
£1.15/100g

Product Description

  • A Cured Cooked Beef Salami
  • Kosher - Under the Supervision of the Beth din of the Federation of Synagogues
  • Halal - Consultations
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (70%), Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Di and Tri Sodium Phosphate), Spices, Colour (Red Beet Concentrate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0-5°C. Do not exceed use by. Once opened, eat within 3 days.

Produce of

Beef produced in the EU

Name and address

  • Mount Farm,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK1 1LS.

Return to

  • Mount Farm,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK1 1LS.

Net Contents

227g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 806kJ/195kCal
Fat: 15.8g
of which is saturates: 6.3g
Carbohydrate: 0.2g
of which is sugars: <0.1g
Protein: 12.8g
Salt:1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

