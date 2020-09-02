By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Smoked Thick Cut Rashers*7 300G Promo

2.7(18)Write a review
Tesco Smoked Thick Cut Rashers*7 300G Promo
£ 1.75
£5.84/kg

Offer

  • Energy748kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless thick cut back bacon rashers with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. These rashers have been thickly sliced for a meatier texture.
  • Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6-8 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 6-7 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy748kJ / 180kcal
Fat12.6g
Saturates4.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g
Sugars0.2g
Fibre0g
Protein16.2g
Salt2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-
As Sold.-

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

18 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

full of fat

1 stars

huge amount of fat all the way through the bacon, so disappointed.

Water Filled Terribleness

1 stars

Horrible bacon, it's full of water & is a nightmare to cook. To get it to crisp takes ages & it's tough as old boots. If everyone stopped buying it the supermarkets would have to stop water curing bacon which is the problem !

No it was not as good as the one I normally pick ,

3 stars

No it was not as good as the one I normally pick , could you please find me one with a little less fat. Thank you

Excellent value

5 stars

Really good for sandwiches

High Salt

2 stars

Too much salt

Thin, excess fat and no flavour.

1 stars

I have been buying Tesco smoked bacon for years and the quality has rapidly gone down hill! It’s too thin, has excess fat and has no flavour. Once it’s cooked it shrivels to nothing. I’ve just had the worst bacon sandwich of my life and I’m not sure I can ever forgive Tesco for this :(

Avoid at all costs!

1 stars

WARNING! Avoid this product, it is STUFFED with nitrites and nitrates and water. When grilling or frying the bacon rapidly oozes the above-mentioned, leaving it sitting in a LAKE of greasy, thick, white goo. One has to use 2/3 heavy duty kitchen roll pieces to mop up this poison, and still the meat issues forth with thick white globules. ZERO out of FIVE. Avoid this chemical stew!

wil purchase again

5 stars

I use this bacon for my cooked breakfasts, but would be suitable to use in any bacon recipes. WHAT A PRICE, BRILLIANT. An excellent quality, plus so tasty. Did not need my usual two rashers of bacon. Well done Tesco

Orrible

2 stars

Looks good in the packet (what doesn't these days) but so pumped full of water that when you try to fry a rasher or two and enjoy bacon and eggs in the morning so much liquid comes out that you end up not frying this bacon but boiling it. All I could do with it to use it up and not waste it was to treat it as cooking bacon, cut it up with kitchen scissors and use it to make 'bacon and beans'.

spot on sizzler..

4 stars

Lovely .. thick.. salty bacon.. rashers retain their size throughout cooking.. spot on in a sandwich with tesco fruity brown sauce.. & a nice cuppa rosey..

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 6 Pork Sausages 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 500G 5% Fat

Aldi Price Match

£ 2.59
£5.18/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Cumberland Sausages 8 Pack 454G

£ 1.70
£3.75/kg

Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% Fat 750G

Aldi Price Match

£ 3.59
£4.79/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here