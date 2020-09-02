Tesco Smoked Thick Cut Rashers*7 300G Promo

full of fat
huge amount of fat all the way through the bacon, so disappointed.
Water Filled Terribleness
Horrible bacon, it's full of water & is a nightmare to cook. To get it to crisp takes ages & it's tough as old boots. If everyone stopped buying it the supermarkets would have to stop water curing bacon which is the problem !
No it was not as good as the one I normally pick ,
No it was not as good as the one I normally pick , could you please find me one with a little less fat. Thank you
Excellent value
Really good for sandwiches
High Salt
Too much salt
Thin, excess fat and no flavour.
I have been buying Tesco smoked bacon for years and the quality has rapidly gone down hill! It’s too thin, has excess fat and has no flavour. Once it’s cooked it shrivels to nothing. I’ve just had the worst bacon sandwich of my life and I’m not sure I can ever forgive Tesco for this :(
Avoid at all costs!
WARNING! Avoid this product, it is STUFFED with nitrites and nitrates and water. When grilling or frying the bacon rapidly oozes the above-mentioned, leaving it sitting in a LAKE of greasy, thick, white goo. One has to use 2/3 heavy duty kitchen roll pieces to mop up this poison, and still the meat issues forth with thick white globules. ZERO out of FIVE. Avoid this chemical stew!
wil purchase again
I use this bacon for my cooked breakfasts, but would be suitable to use in any bacon recipes. WHAT A PRICE, BRILLIANT. An excellent quality, plus so tasty. Did not need my usual two rashers of bacon. Well done Tesco
Orrible
Looks good in the packet (what doesn't these days) but so pumped full of water that when you try to fry a rasher or two and enjoy bacon and eggs in the morning so much liquid comes out that you end up not frying this bacon but boiling it. All I could do with it to use it up and not waste it was to treat it as cooking bacon, cut it up with kitchen scissors and use it to make 'bacon and beans'.
spot on sizzler..
Lovely .. thick.. salty bacon.. rashers retain their size throughout cooking.. spot on in a sandwich with tesco fruity brown sauce.. & a nice cuppa rosey..