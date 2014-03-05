Tesco St Johns Wort 30S
- Tesco Health St John’s Wort Tablets
- St John’s Wort Extract 161 mg A traditional herbal medicinal product used to relieve the symptoms of slightly low mood and mild anxiety, based on traditional use only.
Each film coated tablet contains: 161 mg of extract (dry extract) from St John’s Wort aerial parts (Hypericum perforatum L.) (5-7:1) (equivalent to 806 - 1128 mg St John’s Wort). Extraction solvent: Ethanol 60 % v/v. Also contains lactose: see enclosed leaflet.
Also contains: maltodextrin, lactose monohydrate, microcrystalline cellulose, sodium starch glycolate, colloidal anhydrous silica, magnesium stearate, stearic acid, hypromellose and purified talc.
Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Produced in the U.K.
For oral short term use only. Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.
ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: Take 1–2 tablets a day.
DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.
If symptoms worsen, or persist after 6 weeks see your doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner.
WARNINGS
Do not take if you:
• Are allergic to any of the ingredients.
• Are under 18 years of age.
• Are pregnant or breastfeeding.
• Feel you are suffering from or have been diagnosed with depression.
• Are about to undergo surgery.
• Are taking any medicines listed in the leaflet including those prescribed by your doctor, hormonal contraceptives including the Pill and some medicines you can buy without prescription.
Increased sensitivity of the skin to sunlight may occur in rare cases, especially in fair skinned individuals. If you feel dizzy or sleepy, do not drive or use machines.
Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
THR 20894/0064
- Servings
Card. Recycle
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
30 Tablets
