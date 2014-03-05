Tesco St Johns Wort 30S

Dosage

For oral short term use only. Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.

ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: Take 1–2 tablets a day.

DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.

If symptoms worsen, or persist after 6 weeks see your doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner.

WARNINGS

Do not take if you:

• Are allergic to any of the ingredients.

• Are under 18 years of age.

• Are pregnant or breastfeeding.

• Feel you are suffering from or have been diagnosed with depression.

• Are about to undergo surgery.

• Are taking any medicines listed in the leaflet including those prescribed by your doctor, hormonal contraceptives including the Pill and some medicines you can buy without prescription.

Increased sensitivity of the skin to sunlight may occur in rare cases, especially in fair skinned individuals. If you feel dizzy or sleepy, do not drive or use machines.

Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

THR 20894/0064