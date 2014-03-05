Tesco Milk Thistle 30S

These capsules are the best Milk Thistle on the ma
These capsules are the best Milk Thistle on the market - no digestive side-effects - but apparently not available - why ??
Offer
Active Ingredients
Each film coated tablet contains: 125 mg of standardised extract (as dry extract) from Milk Thistle fruits (Silybum marianum (L.) Gaertner) (equivalent to 2.5 – 5.0 g of Milk Thistle fruits) corresponding to 62.5 – 75 mg of silymarin, calculated as silibinin.
Extract solvent: Ethyl acetate 100 % v/v.
Also contains:
Tablet core: calcium carbonate, maltdextrin, croscarmellose sodium, microcrystallline cellulose, colloidal anhydrous silica, magnesium stearate.
Film coating: hypromellose and purified talc.
Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Produced in the U.K.
Dosage
For oral use. Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.
ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: Take 1-2 tablets twice daily, before a meal.
DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.
WARNINGS
Do not use if you are:
• under 18.
• pregnant or breast feeding.
• allergic to Milk Thistle or plants of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any other ingredients in the product.
If symptoms worsen, or persist see your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.
Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
THR 20894/0072
- Servings
30 Tablets
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020