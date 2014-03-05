Tesco Milk Thistle 30S

Dosage

For oral use. Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.

ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: Take 1-2 tablets twice daily, before a meal.

DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.

WARNINGS

Do not use if you are:

• under 18.

• pregnant or breast feeding.

• allergic to Milk Thistle or plants of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any other ingredients in the product.

If symptoms worsen, or persist see your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.

Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

THR 20894/0072