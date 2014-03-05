By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Tesco Milk Thistle 30S
  • Tesco Health Milk Thistle Tablets
  • A traditional herbal medicinal product used to relieve the symptoms associated with occasional over indulgence of food and drink such as indigestion and upset stomach based on traditional use only.

Active Ingredients

Each film coated tablet contains: 125 mg of standardised extract (as dry extract) from Milk Thistle fruits (Silybum marianum (L.) Gaertner) (equivalent to 2.5 – 5.0 g of Milk Thistle fruits) corresponding to 62.5 – 75 mg of silymarin, calculated as silibinin.  
Extract solvent: Ethyl acetate 100 % v/v.

 

Also contains:  

Tablet core: calcium carbonate, maltdextrin, croscarmellose sodium, microcrystallline cellulose, colloidal anhydrous silica, magnesium stearate.  

Film coating: hypromellose and purified talc.

Do not use these tablets after the expiry date stated on pack.  Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package. KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Dosage  

    For oral use. Swallow the tablets whole with water. Do not chew.  
    ADULTS AND THE ELDERLY: Take 1-2 tablets twice daily, before a meal.   
    DO NOT TAKE MORE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO.  

     

    WARNINGS 
    Do not use     if you are:  
    • under 18.  
    • pregnant or breast feeding.  
    • allergic to Milk Thistle or plants of the daisy (Asteraceae/Compositae) family or any other ingredients in the product.
    If symptoms worsen, or persist see your doctor, pharmacist or qualified healthcare practitioner.

    Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.  

     

    THR 20894/0072

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

30 Tablets

These capsules are the best Milk Thistle on the ma

These capsules are the best Milk Thistle on the market - no digestive side-effects - but apparently not available - why ??

