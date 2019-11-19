By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Alfresco Salad 250G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Alfresco Salad 250G
£ 1.25
£0.50/100g
  • Energy91kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 110kJ / 26kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of iceberg and romaine lettuce, carrot and peppers.
  • For more great recipes, visit realfood.tesco.com
  • Crisp and refreshing with sweet pepper and crunchy carrot. Sweet. Washed and Ready to Eat.
  • Sweet Crisp and refreshing with sweet pepper and crunchy carrot
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we take the highest quality salad leaves and carefully wash them, ready for you to eat straight away.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet
  • Crisp and refreshing with sweet pepper and crunchy carrot
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Washed and ready to eat
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1/3 of a pack
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lettuce [Iceberg, Romaine], Carrot, Pepper.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (83g)
Energy110kJ / 26kcal91kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.4g0.3g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.9g3.2g
Sugars3.7g3.1g
Fibre1.9g1.6g
Protein0.8g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

please make sure ther is a weeks worth n the date

4 stars

please make SURE THE DATE WILL LAST A WEEK AS I USE IT EVERY DAY THANKS

DISAPPOINTING SALAD BAG

2 stars

Disappointed!! The bag contained loads of lettuce and carrot BUT LITERALLY ONLY 2 SLICES OF RED PEPPER come on Tesco what are you playing at?

I used to order this a lot, last bag was full of s

1 stars

I used to order this a lot, last bag was full of soggy pepper and carrot, two small pieces of lettuce only. Will not order this again

Fab salad

5 stars

I have bought this salad quite a few times and my husband now actually looks forward to having it, I have converted a pie and mash man with the help of Tesco!

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet & Crunchy Salad 250G

£ 0.79
£0.32/100g

New

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here