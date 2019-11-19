Tesco Alfresco Salad 250G

please make sure ther is a weeks worth n the date
please make SURE THE DATE WILL LAST A WEEK AS I USE IT EVERY DAY THANKS
DISAPPOINTING SALAD BAG
Disappointed!! The bag contained loads of lettuce and carrot BUT LITERALLY ONLY 2 SLICES OF RED PEPPER come on Tesco what are you playing at?
I used to order this a lot, last bag was full of soggy pepper and carrot, two small pieces of lettuce only. Will not order this again
Fab salad
I have bought this salad quite a few times and my husband now actually looks forward to having it, I have converted a pie and mash man with the help of Tesco!