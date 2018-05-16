Tesco Shallots 300G (C)

- Energy100kJ 24kcal1%
- Fat0.2g<1%
- Saturates<0.1gg0%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt<0.01gg<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 100.20kJ (23.80kcal)
Product Description
- Shallots.
- Rich sweet flavour Grown to be crisp and firm, perfect in soup and casseroles
- Quality & Freshness
- At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our shallots come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, the Kitchen family, have been growing shallots for Tesco in the light, sandy soils of their north Lincolnshire farm for over 25 years. The shallots are carefully grown and harvested, and have a crisp outer skin that protects the sweet, juicy layers inside.
- Rich & sweet
- Grown to be crisp and firm, perfect in soup and casseroles
- Tesco expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Shallot
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Grown and Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Suggestion
- Scatter shallots around your meat joint to get a delicious accompaniment that takes on the flavour of the meat juices.
Name and address
- Grown and packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|100.20kJ (23.80kcal)
|100.20kJ (23.80kcal)
|Fat
|.20g
|.20g
|Saturates
|.00
|.00g
|Carbohydrate
|3.30g
|3.30g
|Sugars
|3.30g
|3.30g
|Fibre
|1.40g
|1.40g
|Protein
|1.50g
|1.50g
|Salt
|.01g
|.01g
