Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1203kJ / 284kcal
Product Description
- Partially Rehydrated Sultanas, Raisins and Currants with Candied Mix Peel
- Our Traditional Mixed Fruit is a recipe of sultanas, raisins, currants and a selection of mixed citrus peel to give you the perfect combination for ultimate baking convenience - all mixed and ready to use. We also use the juiciest dried fruit to make sure, however you use it, you always get the tastiest bake.
- Juicy sultanas, raisins, currants & mixed citrus peel
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sultanas (42%), Raisins (28%), Currants (14%), Mixed Citrus Peel (9%) (Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. For best before date see base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the Turkey. Product of more than one country
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 11 servings
Name and address
- Withworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Consumer Care,
- Withworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1203kJ / 284kcal
|361kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|19.4g
|of which sugars
|54.0g
|16.2g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|-
|-
