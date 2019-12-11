By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whitworths Extra Juicy Mixed Fruit 350G
£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

100g contains
  • Energy1203kJ 284kcal
    14%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Partially Rehydrated Sultanas, Raisins and Currants with Candied Mix Peel
  • Our Traditional Mixed Fruit is a recipe of sultanas, raisins, currants and a selection of mixed citrus peel to give you the perfect combination for ultimate baking convenience - all mixed and ready to use. We also use the juiciest dried fruit to make sure, however you use it, you always get the tastiest bake.
  • Juicy sultanas, raisins, currants & mixed citrus peel
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sultanas (42%), Raisins (28%), Currants (14%), Mixed Citrus Peel (9%) (Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the Turkey. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 11 servings

Name and address

  • Withworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Withworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1203kJ / 284kcal361kJ / 85kcal
Fat 0.7g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g0.1g
Carbohydrate 64.7g19.4g
of which sugars 54.0g16.2g
Fibre 4.4g1.3g
Protein 2.5g0.8g
Salt TraceTrace
This pack contains approx. 11 servings--

