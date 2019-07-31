By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30 Bitesize Pork Cocktail Sausages 255G

5 sausages (42g)
  • Energy456kJ 109kcal
  • Fat7.1g
  • Saturates2.6g
  • Sugars0.6g
  • Salt0.6g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tesco 30 Pork cocktail sausages. Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage.
  • Oven baked
  • Carefully seasoned with spices for a full-flavoured sausage
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spice And Herb Extracts, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Nutmeg, Rapeseed Oil.

Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef collagen casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU and the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1072kJ / 257kcal456kJ / 109kcal
Fat16.7g7.1g
Saturates6.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate12.8g5.5g
Sugars1.5g0.6g
Fibre2.0g0.9g
Protein12.9g5.5g
Salt1.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Aweful

1 stars

what has happened to the recipe? one bite and the taste was disgusting, never buy again, would advise you all not to, waste of money, not even worth a star!

