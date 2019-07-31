Tesco 30 Bitesize Pork Cocktail Sausages 255G

Aweful
what has happened to the recipe? one bite and the taste was disgusting, never buy again, would advise you all not to, waste of money, not even worth a star!
of the reference intake*
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spice And Herb Extracts, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Mace, Nutmeg, Rapeseed Oil.
Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef collagen casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU and the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1072kJ / 257kcal
|456kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|5.5g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.9g
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
