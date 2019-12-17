Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Pepperoni Salame 320G

A really unpleasant pizza
Horrible. The base had a very weird texture. Ghastly artificial flavour.
Very good quality and nice base
Very good quality and nice base
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Pepperoni-Salami (9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Smoke, Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Mozzarella Cheese (7%), Edam Cheese (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil), Salami (4%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Spice Extracts, Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Flavouring, Smoke, Dextrose), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Herbs and Spices, Water, Modified Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract
Keep frozen at -18°C (*** - compartment of freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side of Panel
Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect Pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 10-13mins
Fan 200°C 10-13mins
Gas mark 6 10-13mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!
Manufactured in the UK
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100 g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza
|% RI*
|Energy kJ
|1178 kJ
|1945 kJ
|23 %
|Energy kcal
|281 kcal
|465 kcal
|23 %
|Fat
|14 g
|23 g
|33 %
|of which saturates
|5.0 g
|8.3 g
|42 %
|Carbohydrates
|28 g
|46 g
|18 %
|of which sugars
|2.6 g
|4.3 g
|5 %
|Protein
|10 g
|17 g
|34 %
|Salt
|1.5 g
|2.5 g
|42 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019