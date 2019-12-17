By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Pepperoni Salame 320G

3(2)Write a review
Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Pepperoni Salame 320G
£ 1.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

1/2 pizza contains
  • Energy1945 kJ 465 kcal
    23%
  • Fat23 g
    33%
  • Saturates8.3 g
    42%
  • Sugars4.3 g
    5%
  • Salt2.5 g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100 g

Product Description

  • Frozen pizza richly topped with mozzarella & Edam cheese and pepperoni-salami on a thin and crispy base.
  • Discover the range today at www.pizzaristorante.co.uk
  • From freezer to plate in under 15 minutes - just enough time to pour the wine, fix the salad and set the mood: Make it the perfect Mid-Week meal with Ristorante - whether it's date night or a quick meal for the family.
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the help of our Thin & Crispy Ristorante Pepperoni-Salame Pizza; topped with a delicious helping mozzarella & Edam cheese, pepperoni-salami and our signature pizzeria style sauce - because sometimes a delicious classic is the perfect choice. Treat yourself this week, or store in the freezer for an impromptu night-in with friends.
  • Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pepperoni-Salame Pizza is richly topped with mini and large pepperoni salame and gooey mozzarella on our classic thin & Crispy base
  • Fall back in love with pizza with the Nation's Favourite Thin & Crispy Pizza
  • From Freezer to Plate in 13 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Pepperoni-Salami (9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Smoke, Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice Extracts, Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Mozzarella Cheese (7%), Edam Cheese (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil), Salami (4%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Spice Extracts, Stabiliser (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Flavouring, Smoke, Dextrose), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Herbs and Spices, Water, Modified Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C (*** - compartment of freezer).If food has thawed, do not refreeze Best Before End See Side of Panel

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Three simple steps to perfect Pizza...
1 Preheat your oven. Keep pizza frozen until oven is up to temperature.
2 Remove all outer packaging.
3 Place frozen pizza directly onto the bottom wire oven shelf. Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
Conventional 220°C, 425°F 10-13mins
Fan 200°C 10-13mins
Gas mark 6 10-13mins
Caution topping will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • We are passionate about the quality of our pizza, and are always keen to hear your feedback... Talk to us at:
  • Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.,
  • Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • Dr. Oetker Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100 g(as sold) Per 1/2 Pizza% RI*
Energy kJ1178 kJ1945 kJ23 %
Energy kcal281 kcal465 kcal23 %
Fat 14 g23 g33 %
of which saturates 5.0 g8.3 g42 %
Carbohydrates 28 g46 g18 %
of which sugars 2.6 g4.3 g5 %
Protein 10 g17 g34 %
Salt 1.5 g2.5 g42 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 2 people---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

A really unpleasant pizza

1 stars

Horrible. The base had a very weird texture. Ghastly artificial flavour.

Very good quality and nice base

5 stars

Very good quality and nice base

Helpful little swaps

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Pollo 355G

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Hawaii 355G

£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza Funghi 365G

£ 1.50
£0.41/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here