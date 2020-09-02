By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsmoked Thick Cut Back Bacon*7 300G Pro

3(29)Write a review
£ 1.75
£5.84/kg

Offer

  • Energy748kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.6g
    18%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless thick cut back bacon rashers with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. These rashers have been thickly sliced for a meatier texture.
  • Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6-8 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 6-7 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy748kJ / 180kcal748kJ / 180kcal
Fat12.6g12.6g
Saturates4.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.4g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g16.2g
Salt2.8g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

29 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great bacon

5 stars

Excellent quality, nice and thick not fatty.

Best bacon ever.Not too fatty as some say.Cooked r

5 stars

Best bacon ever.Not too fatty as some say.Cooked right it is delicious.

If too fatty, there is too mush waste.

3 stars

sent it back because it was too fatty, it never used to be. Have ordered some more. Hope you get it right this time. Lean please.I

Best we’ve bought from Tesco

5 stars

It’s very tasty. Cooks well.

Way way way too fatty!

2 stars

Way way way too fatty! Also house smells of rancid cooking smell for days after grilling this bacon compared to other brands - really unpleasant

9wks but only 4 lots were lean others all fatty

2 stars

Very poor quality only lean bacon 4 times from 9 times ordered. Had throw away the throw away 5 packs of bacon , complained to customer service but not received a refund

Not back bacon as we know it

1 stars

Twice now I have received bacon with a thick layer of fat running through the middle as well as on the edge . This bacon in my mind is not back bacon but what I used to call middle cut. It tasted awful when cooked and ended up being thrown away

Disgusting

1 stars

It was more fat than meat, should never have been put on sale. Also I never received my receipt.

A cut below standard

2 stars

Thick cut question mark, hold it up and see light through it. Its all relative I know but on that basis thin cut will be like tissue paper. A clever way of giving you the number of slices but reducing the weight.

Good

4 stars

Nice thickness. These taste pretty good although I'd prefer a little less salt.

