Tesco Unsmoked Thick Cut Back Bacon*7 300G Pro

Great bacon
Excellent quality, nice and thick not fatty.
Best bacon ever.Not too fatty as some say.Cooked r
Best bacon ever.Not too fatty as some say.Cooked right it is delicious.
If too fatty, there is too mush waste.
sent it back because it was too fatty, it never used to be. Have ordered some more. Hope you get it right this time. Lean please.I
Best we’ve bought from Tesco
It’s very tasty. Cooks well.
Way way way too fatty!
Way way way too fatty! Also house smells of rancid cooking smell for days after grilling this bacon compared to other brands - really unpleasant
9wks but only 4 lots were lean others all fatty
Very poor quality only lean bacon 4 times from 9 times ordered. Had throw away the throw away 5 packs of bacon , complained to customer service but not received a refund
Not back bacon as we know it
Twice now I have received bacon with a thick layer of fat running through the middle as well as on the edge . This bacon in my mind is not back bacon but what I used to call middle cut. It tasted awful when cooked and ended up being thrown away
Disgusting
It was more fat than meat, should never have been put on sale. Also I never received my receipt.
A cut below standard
Thick cut question mark, hold it up and see light through it. Its all relative I know but on that basis thin cut will be like tissue paper. A clever way of giving you the number of slices but reducing the weight.
Good
Nice thickness. These taste pretty good although I'd prefer a little less salt.