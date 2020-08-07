Tesco Smokd Rashers*10 300G Promo

number of rashers may vary
i bought 2 packs of these and on both packs it states 10 rashers but in one pack there was only 8 (they were thicker than they should be but not very helpful when dishing up and you're 2 short!)
Too Thin!
Used to be okay but recently has been far too thin - slices fall apart when you pick them up and then shrivel when cooked.
Usually it’s spot on but this week, it was grey and fell apart when trying to take it out of the pack
It's okay..
Tastes okay but so thin! Worked fine diced in a pasta but not great for sandwiches etc.
not up to expected standard
looked on the turn to me , very dark colour
So thinly sliced that it falls apart when separating the slices. Never buying it again
Bland taste
Bland taste
Why not tell us where it comes from? Ashamed to sell bacon from countries that mistreat animals to produce cheap 'offers'?
Thinnest Bacon I've Ever Seen
Fell apart getting it out of the packet because it is thin. Waste of money.
Lovely, never has much fat on
Lovely, never has much fat on