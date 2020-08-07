By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smokd Rashers*10 300G Promo

2.8(20)Write a review
£ 1.95
£6.50/kg
  • Energy449kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 748kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked rindless back bacon rashers with added water.
  • From trusted Northern Irish farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy748kJ / 180kcal449kJ / 108kcal
Fat12.6g7.6g
Saturates4.1g2.5g
Carbohydrate0.4g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.2g9.7g
Salt2.8g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

20 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

number of rashers may vary

3 stars

i bought 2 packs of these and on both packs it states 10 rashers but in one pack there was only 8 (they were thicker than they should be but not very helpful when dishing up and you're 2 short!)

Too Thin!

2 stars

Used to be okay but recently has been far too thin - slices fall apart when you pick them up and then shrivel when cooked.

Usually it’s spot on but this week, it was grey an

2 stars

Usually it’s spot on but this week, it was grey and fell apart when trying to take it out of the pack

It's okay..

3 stars

Tastes okay but so thin! Worked fine diced in a pasta but not great for sandwiches etc.

not up to expected standard

1 stars

looked on the turn to me , very dark colour

So thinly sliced that it falls apart when separati

1 stars

So thinly sliced that it falls apart when separating the slices. Never buying it again

Bland taste

2 stars

Bland taste

Why not tell us where it comes from? Ashamed to se

1 stars

Why not tell us where it comes from? Ashamed to sell bacon from countries that mistreat animals to produce cheap 'offers'?

Thinnest Bacon I've Ever Seen

1 stars

Fell apart getting it out of the packet because it is thin. Waste of money.

Lovely, never has much fat on

5 stars

Lovely, never has much fat on

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

