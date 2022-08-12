We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Wild Pacific Pink Salmon 213G

4(1)Write a review
Princes Wild Pacific Pink Salmon 213G
£2.30
£1.08/100g

Product Description

  • Pink Salmon
  • You can learn about where our fish comes from at princes.co.uk
  • MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, From an MSC certified sustainable fishery, www.msc.org
  • Princes Ltd ® copyright.
  • All rights reserved.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • High in omega 3
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 213G
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon [Fish], Salt

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See can end

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

213g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g drained
Energy 549kJ/131kcal
Fat 4.6g
Of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
Of which sugars 0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 22.3g
Salt 0.91g
Omega 3 0.9g
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Price good but red salmon tastier for me

4 stars

A lot of skin on this one think I will stick to the red salmon in future although dearer, it is tastier.

