Total 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G

The quality was perfect. By far the best yoghurt I
The quality was perfect. By far the best yoghurt I have ever tasted
Love this yoghurt. I mostly use it in green smooth
Love this yoghurt. I mostly use it in green smoothies. It's also lovely with fruit (maybe with some nuts and honey) Even as a condiment with a spicy curry- delicious!!
love it
its fat free, so creamy , so good , my family love it
Delicious tasty low fat/ sugar
This is delicious low fat yoghurt which is so versatile ! Great as part of a Mediterranean diet for diabetics , freeze as ice cream totally yummy
luxurious
it is almost a meal it tastes so healthy and delicious and fills me up.
Delicious 0% fat yogurt
This is the best tasting/textured 0% fat yogurt I have tasted. Add honey, sliced / chopped up fruit, granola or muesli to add some more body to it. It is hard to believe that it is a non fat yoghurt based on how creamy it is.