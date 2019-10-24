By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Total 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G

5(6)Write a review
Total 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G
£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Product Description

  • Natural Fat Free Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • No added sugar*
  • *Contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • 3g sugars, 10.3g protein and 54 kcal per 100g
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Fat free
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Fat free
  • No added sugar
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze Once opened consume within 5 days Use By: See Lid

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 230 kJ (54 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 10.3 g
Salt 0.1 g
Calcium 120 mg
%NRV*15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The quality was perfect. By far the best yoghurt I

5 stars

The quality was perfect. By far the best yoghurt I have ever tasted

Love this yoghurt. I mostly use it in green smooth

5 stars

Love this yoghurt. I mostly use it in green smoothies. It's also lovely with fruit (maybe with some nuts and honey) Even as a condiment with a spicy curry- delicious!!

love it

5 stars

its fat free, so creamy , so good , my family love it

Delicious tasty low fat/ sugar

5 stars

This is delicious low fat yoghurt which is so versatile ! Great as part of a Mediterranean diet for diabetics , freeze as ice cream totally yummy

luxurious

5 stars

it is almost a meal it tastes so healthy and delicious and fills me up.

Delicious 0% fat yogurt

5 stars

This is the best tasting/textured 0% fat yogurt I have tasted. Add honey, sliced / chopped up fruit, granola or muesli to add some more body to it. It is hard to believe that it is a non fat yoghurt based on how creamy it is.

Usually bought next

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Tesco Frozen Blueberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here