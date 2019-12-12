Jammin Tropical Fruit Juice Drinks 10X200ml

- Energy70kJ 16kcal0.8%
- Fat<1g<1%
- Saturates<0.2g<1%
- Sugars4.4g4.9%
- Salt<0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ/8kcal
Product Description
- Tropical Juice Drink made with a blend of Apple Juice from Concentrate, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Pineapple Juice not from Concentrate, Orange Juice not from Concentrate, Banana Puree, Mango Puree & Peach Puree.
- Chill with the Caribbean taste
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrates (11%) [Apple, Pineapple, Orange, Passionfruit], Fruit Juices Not from Concentrate (7%) [Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Mango, Peach], Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days and by date shown. Best before end: see base of pack
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Name and address
- Mulrines,
- PO Box 30,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|35kJ/8kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
