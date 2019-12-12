By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jammin Tropical Fruit Juice Drinks 10X200ml

Jammin Tropical Fruit Juice Drinks 10X200ml
£ 2.20
£0.11/100ml
Each 200ml serving contains
  • Energy70kJ 16kcal
    0.8%
  • Fat<1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.4g
    4.9%
  • Salt<0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 35kJ/8kcal

Product Description

  • Tropical Juice Drink made with a blend of Apple Juice from Concentrate, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate, Pineapple Juice not from Concentrate, Orange Juice not from Concentrate, Banana Puree, Mango Puree & Peach Puree.
  • Chill with the Caribbean taste
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrates (11%) [Apple, Pineapple, Orange, Passionfruit], Fruit Juices Not from Concentrate (7%) [Pineapple, Orange, Banana, Mango, Peach], Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days and by date shown. Best before end: see base of pack

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Name and address

  • Mulrines,
  • PO Box 30,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mulrines,
  • PO Box 30,
  • Co. Donegal,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

10 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 35kJ/8kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 2.2g
of which sugars 2.2g
Fibre 0.5g
Protein 0.6g
Salt <0.01g

