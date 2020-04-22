Stella Artois Lager Cans 10 X 440Ml

Product Description
- Premium Lager
- Type: Lager/pilsner
- ABV: 4.8%
- Origin: Leuven, Belgium
- Overall impression: Light sweetness with a pronounced dry hoppy finish
- Born from 600 years of brewing tradition in the Belgian town of Leuven, achieving the distinctive taste of our Stella Artois lager is by no means simple.
- Only through using expertly balanced malted barley, the finest European Saaz hops, and classic brewing methods can our Stella Artois brewmasters create such a superior golden elixir that simply must be savoured.
- And the best way to do so? The Belgian way, of course: perfectly poured, sipped from a Chalice, and enjoyed in the company of friends with a nibble of something delicious.
- Santé!
- Serving
- Best served chilled in our iconic Chalice.
- A medium hop intensity, along with some residual sweetness from its malts makes Stella Artois is a versatile beer when pairing with food.
- Food Pairing
- Stella Artois pairs well with salmon, tuna and marbled meat. Its bitterness offers a pleasing contrast with sweet reductions and sauces and its carbonation means it pairs well with rich and fried foods, as long as their intensity is not too high.
- Home-Run Pairing
- Beer Battered Fish and Chips
- There are several flavor bridges and complementary elements between Stella Artois and fish and chips. Firstly Stella Artois can actually be used in the cooking stage, with Stella Artois' carbonation adding a lovely lightness to the batter and also a slight cracker and nutty flavours to the dish.
- The beer's intensity is also just at the right level to stand up against the fried fish without stealing the show or being overwhelmed, whilst the carbonation helps cleanse the palate. The slight floral notes from the hops and residual sweetness from the malts will play nicely alongside the acidity of a squeeze of lemon or a dash of vinegar which often accompanies the fish. Finally, the gentle hop bitterness will offset any sweetness from any complementary mushy peas on the side.
- Pack size: 4400ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: Or See other Side Panel
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Distributor address
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB Inbev UK Limited,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
10 x 440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 440ml
|Energy
|167kJ /
|736kJ /
|(kJ / kcal)
|40kcal
|176kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|13.6g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|1.3g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.1g
