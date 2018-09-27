By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Total Advanced Whitening 100Ml Pump

4.5(169)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Total Advanced Whitening 100Ml Pump

Product Description

  • Total Whitening Toothpaste
  • Restores natural whiteness
  • Cavity fighting fluoride
  • Advanced antibacterial system
  • A confident and attractive smile comes with bright white teeth and the health of your mouth. That's why Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste has a unique formula that not only helps remove stains for whiter teeth, but also keeps your whole mouth healthy by fighting bacteria on teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums for up to 12 hours*. Experience the unique difference of a confident, bright and healthy smile with the best toothpaste for you.
  • *after 4 weeks of continued use
  • Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste has a unique formula that helps to remove surface stains to give you a whiter smile
  • Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste provides excellent plaque protection whilst fighting bacteria, bad breath, enamel erosion, hypersensitivity, cavities, plaque, tartar, stains and gum problems daily
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Poloxamer 407, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Mica, Sucralose, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.

Warnings

  • Not for use by children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use by children under 7 years old.

169 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

make it easier to use for oldies with poor vision

1 stars

Rubbish, could not get the pump thing to work, should have returned it but threw it out in disgust!!!

What is difference?

1 stars

Can't tell difference between Total Whitening and Advanced Whitening... advanced whitening is at least $1 more ($2 more for two pack) and actually in a smaller tube (by .2 ounces - seems like a scam)! Yet active ingredients are the exact same! Not clear on what ADVANCED gets you. How about some transparency COLGATE. PLEASE, I don't have all day to read your fine print or try to find what your asterisk is for.

Is it Gel or Paste?

3 stars

After purchasing Paste when I wanted Gel I took a close look at the labels. The only difference I see is a small 1/4 in by 3/16 in blob in the lower right of the label. Think you could make it easier to identify?

Not A D V A N C E D enough

1 stars

Pathetic

Can't get out of the tube

1 stars

Squeeze tube but nothing comes out. Afraid I will break tube.

Must have forever and ever

5 stars

I personally use this 3 times a day and would recommended this for everyone one who want whitening at a low price and that taste good also go get one . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing

4 stars

I enjoy this product . I normally don't like gel toothpaste but this feels just like paste when I brush . It's a thick gel but I enjoy it a lot . It leaves my breath feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite as bad as the "Clean in Between" version

2 stars

See above, not quite as bad as the other new one I tried ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite as bad as the &#34;Clean in Between&#34; version

2 stars

See above not quite as bad as the other new one I tried ...

Long lasting freshness

5 stars

Excellent product.

1-10 of 169 reviews

