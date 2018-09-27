Colgate Total Advanced Whitening 100Ml Pump

make it easier to use for oldies with poor vision
Rubbish, could not get the pump thing to work, should have returned it but threw it out in disgust!!!
What is difference?
Can't tell difference between Total Whitening and Advanced Whitening... advanced whitening is at least $1 more ($2 more for two pack) and actually in a smaller tube (by .2 ounces - seems like a scam)! Yet active ingredients are the exact same! Not clear on what ADVANCED gets you. How about some transparency COLGATE. PLEASE, I don't have all day to read your fine print or try to find what your asterisk is for.
Is it Gel or Paste?
After purchasing Paste when I wanted Gel I took a close look at the labels. The only difference I see is a small 1/4 in by 3/16 in blob in the lower right of the label. Think you could make it easier to identify?
Not A D V A N C E D enough
Pathetic
Can't get out of the tube
Squeeze tube but nothing comes out. Afraid I will break tube.
Must have forever and ever
I personally use this 3 times a day and would recommended this for everyone one who want whitening at a low price and that taste good also go get one . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
refreshing
I enjoy this product . I normally don't like gel toothpaste but this feels just like paste when I brush . It's a thick gel but I enjoy it a lot . It leaves my breath feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not quite as bad as the "Clean in Between" version
See above, not quite as bad as the other new one I tried ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long lasting freshness
Excellent product.