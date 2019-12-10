By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Franziskaner Hefe Weissbier 500Ml

Franziskaner Hefe Weissbier 500Ml
£ 1.80
£3.60/litre

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • “The original fresh wheat beer taste.”
  • Cloudy in appearance, the rich but delicately bitter taste of Franziskaner Weissbier results from the large percentage of wheat malt. The flavours of this wheat beer are fruity, with a touch of citrusy orange, mixed with spices, such as clove and coriander. There's also a touch of other tropical fruits, such as banana.
  • Franziskaner is a beer suitable for all occasions and ideal for food pairing, with either fish or meat dishes, best straight from the grill
  • Franziskaner is a wheat beer from Germany that dates back to the oldest privately-owned brewery in Munich in 1363. The name Franziskaner derives from the nearby Franciscan monastery.
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Malt, Barley Malt, Yeast, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Alcohol Units

2.5

ABV

5% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see back label

Produce of

Product of Germany

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • UK Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
  • www.franziskaner-weissbier.de

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

quality beer

5 stars

quality beer

Gorgeous Weisbier. You gotta try this.

5 stars

Delicious, and refreshing beer. You can truly taste the wheat barley. Would recommend this slightly chilled, with chicken.

