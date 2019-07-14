Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta 180G

When Tesco first produced this in association with
When Tesco first produced this in association with RB Woodhall it was good. BUT the most recent packets I bought contained meat sliced paper thin (obviously weighs less) which was completely tasteless apart from a hint of fish. I wish Tesco would stop producing its own mediocre versions of good products. This happens with so many items. Do not buy this rubbish.
GOOD QUALITY I USE IT MAINLY WRAPPED AROUND ASPARAGUS AND IT COOKS WELL AND CRISPY. VERY TASTY
Disappointed
Too Smokey and did not cook well