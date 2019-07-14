By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta 180G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Smoked Pancetta 180G
£ 2.50
£13.89/kg
2 rashers
  • Energy214kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1336kJ / 323kcal

Product Description

  • Oak and beech smoked, dry cured pancetta rashers.
  • Our Tesco Finest* dry cure bacon comes from outdoor bred pigs which give tasty, succulent pork. It was developed for us by experts who first began dry curing pork in Waberthwaite, Cumbria back in 1828. Nearly 200 years later, it’s still cured by hand following the same method to bring out the rich flavour before air drying for a meaty texture.
  • Traditionally dry cured by hand for a meaty texture and rich flavour then smoked with oak and beech chips.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Prepared from 105g of Pork per 100g of Pancetta.


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6-8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 4-6 minutes. Turn occasionally. For extra crispy bacon, grill for an additional 2 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Fry in a little oil for 3-5 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rashers (16g)
Energy1336kJ / 323kcal214kJ / 52kcal
Fat27.3g4.4g
Saturates8.8g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein18.0g2.9g
Salt2.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

When Tesco first produced this in association with

1 stars

When Tesco first produced this in association with RB Woodhall it was good. BUT the most recent packets I bought contained meat sliced paper thin (obviously weighs less) which was completely tasteless apart from a hint of fish. I wish Tesco would stop producing its own mediocre versions of good products. This happens with so many items. Do not buy this rubbish.

GOOD QUALITY I USE IT MAINLY WRAPPED AROUND ASPARA

5 stars

GOOD QUALITY I USE IT MAINLY WRAPPED AROUND ASPARAGUS AND IT COOKS WELL AND CRISPY. VERY TASTY

Disappointed

2 stars

Too Smokey and did not cook well

