Munch Bunch Squashums Strawberry & R'berry 6X60g

Munch Bunch Squashums Strawberry & R'berry 6X60g
£ 2.00
£0.56/100g
Each 60g serving contains:
  • Energy231 kJ 55 kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 387 kJ

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Fruit Purée
  • It's important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of healthy lifestyle.
  • Catch'em and Squash'em
  • Source of calcium and essential* proteins
  • *Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
  • Two servings contain 100 ml of milk and 140g of calcium (18% NRV).
  • Units not to be sold separately
  • Great for lunchboxes, use up to 6H from fridge
  • All natural ingredients
  • Fruit puree
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g
Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk 86%), Sugar, Fruit Purée from Concentrate (Strawberry 2%, Raspberry 2%), Rice Starch, Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour: Beetroot Red, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFreezable. Ensure defrosted and eaten before use by date. Do not refreeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Peel foil to open and squeeze to consume
  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving 60g
Energy387 kJ231 kJ
-92 kcal55 kcal
Fat2.7 g1.6 g
of which: saturates1.8 g1.1 g
Carbohydrate13.0 g7.8 g
of which: sugars11.8 g7.1 g
Protein3.9 g2.3 g
Salt0.3 g0.2 g
Calcium117 mg70.2 mg
(%NRV***)(15% NRV)(9% NRV)
***Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) --
Pack contains 6 servings--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

