Munch Bunch Squashums Strawberry & R'berry 6X60g

Product Description
- Yogurt with Fruit Purée
- It's important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of healthy lifestyle.
- Catch'em and Squash'em
- Source of calcium and essential* proteins
- *Calcium and protein are essential for healthy bone growth
- Two servings contain 100 ml of milk and 140g of calcium (18% NRV).
- Units not to be sold separately
- Great for lunchboxes, use up to 6H from fridge
- All natural ingredients
- Fruit puree
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk 86%), Sugar, Fruit Purée from Concentrate (Strawberry 2%, Raspberry 2%), Rice Starch, Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Colour: Beetroot Red, Thickener: Guar Gum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedFreezable. Ensure defrosted and eaten before use by date. Do not refreeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Peel foil to open and squeeze to consume
- Shake well before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving 60g
|Energy
|387 kJ
|231 kJ
|-
|92 kcal
|55 kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|1.6 g
|of which: saturates
|1.8 g
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0 g
|7.8 g
|of which: sugars
|11.8 g
|7.1 g
|Protein
|3.9 g
|2.3 g
|Salt
|0.3 g
|0.2 g
|Calcium
|117 mg
|70.2 mg
|(%NRV***)
|(15% NRV)
|(9% NRV)
|***Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
