Birds Eye 2 Original Chicken Chargrills 182G

2.1(10)Write a review
£ 1.65
£9.07/kg
Per grill (85g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy620kJ 150kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.78g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Portions of chicken formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, prefried, seared and glazed.
  • Delicious & Tender
  • Our Chicken Chargrills are just the thing to keep dinners interesting for the whole family. The delicious tender chicken, chargrilled and topped with tasty flavours means everyone will enjoy them. There's so many ways to serve them. For instance, our Original Chicken Chargrills really jazz up a classic Caesar salad. Why not give it a go.
  • Why doest it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 75% chicken breast?
  • Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 25% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Pack size: 182G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (75%), Water, Flour (Wheat, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Onion, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)#, Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Dextrose, Onion, Carrot, Shallots, Leek, Tomato, Paprika), Milk Protein, Smoke Flavouring, Herbs, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, #Lecithin is used to bind our glazes together. It is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per grill (85g) oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ727kJ620kJ
- kcal174kcal150kcal
Fat 9.6g8.2g
- of which Saturates 2.3g2.0g
Carbohydrate 4.5g3.8g
- of which Sugars 0.5g0.4g
Fibre 0.2g0.2g
Protein 17.3g15.0g
Salt 0.93g0.78g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

10 Reviews

Yuck

2 stars

Horrible. Covered in fat and tasteless. Doesn't even resemble chicken. Used to buy these years ago and they were quite nice but I would never buy again.

Love 'em!

5 stars

I LOVE these so much! They're just delicious. My only complaint is I want more in the pack!

Hard Pass

1 stars

Agree with others. These are awful! They aren’t chicken breasts, rather particle board chicken made to look like a chicken breast. There is an odd flavour and they are slimy and mushy even though they’re baked in the oven.

"I go through 5 boxes a week"

3 stars

I don't use the word 'hero' likely but the person who made these is truly that. God bless you!

triggered a migraine

1 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

whatever they use in the 25% of the product that isn't chicken triggered a migraine for me. The glaze looked like cheese although nothing in the ingredients stated this was the case but I had a migraine after eating. I won't be eating these again.

Foul

1 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

Tried it first time today. Do not buy. Makes me want to throw up. Leaves the worst after taste you can imagine!

A truly disgusting product

1 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

These were probably the most disgusting thing we have ever tasted. Didn't taste anything like chicken, just soft and slimy processed rubbish which went in the bin...

Disgusting

1 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

Tried this for the first time today thinking you can't normally fail with a birds eye product but this was the absolutely foul and extremely salty, wouldn't recommend this at all!

Urgh - never again!

1 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

I bought 2 packs of these for a quick tea with chips and wish i had just had egg and chips instead. the grills did not look appetising when cooked and oozed a watery liquid. we all scraped this off and ate the chicken but it was really disappointing. unfortunately i have one chargrill left - we will be fighting to see who does not have to eat it. I was also disappointed to see that they contain palm oil

Delicious

5 stars

Review from Iglo - BV

This tender meaty chicken breast with tasty chargrill is so delicious I googled it and decided to leave a 5 star review.

