Nestle Smarties Split Pot Yogurts 4X120g

Each 120g pot contains
  • Energy683kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars18g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 569kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Yogurt with Milk Chocolate in Crisp Sugar Shells
  • www.smarties.co.uk
  • 72% milk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

Vanilla Flavour Yogurt (87.5%), Wholemilk (72.7%), Water, Sugar (4.3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactic Cultures, Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (E296, E331), Thickener (Guar Gum), Milk Chocolate in a Crisp Sugar Shell (12.5%) Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Wheypowder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Gluten), Butter Oil (Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Bees Wax White, Carnauba Wax), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Invert Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Soya, Sesame and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigeratedFor use by see front of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy as an occasional treat

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Infants (under 4 years) have a decreased ability to chew and could choke on small pieces.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

4 x 120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 120g Serving% RI* Per Serving
Energy 569kJ683kJ8%
-135kcal163kcal
Fat 5.3g6.3g9%
of which: saturates 3.2g3.9g20%
Carbohydrate 17.8g21.4g8%
of which: sugars 15g18g20%
Protein 4.1g4.9g10%
Salt 0.25g0.3g5%
Calcium 129mg154mg-
**%NRV16%19%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 6 servings---
**NRV: Nutrient Reference Value---

Safety information

Important: Infants (under 4 years) have a decreased ability to chew and could choke on small pieces.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Bland

1 stars

The yogurt is bland as anything just tastes bitter . The smarties are tiny and hard didn't enjoy this at all

More bitter than sweet

2 stars

Awful flavour. Tastes more like natural yogurt than vanilla. Adding the Smarties in makes for a nasty mix of sweet and bitter

yummy

4 stars

The yougurt itself was yummy but it was even better with the smarties mixed in.

alright

3 stars

It overall tastes good but the yoghurt on its own is not very nice - very plain and a bit watery.

Odd taste

1 stars

Disappointed as yoghurt had a strange watery taste. The list of ingredients included 72% whole milk and water which could explain why. Will not be buying again!

