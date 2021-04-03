Nestle Smarties Split Pot Yogurts 4X120g

Bland
The yogurt is bland as anything just tastes bitter . The smarties are tiny and hard didn't enjoy this at all
More bitter than sweet
Awful flavour. Tastes more like natural yogurt than vanilla. Adding the Smarties in makes for a nasty mix of sweet and bitter
yummy
The yougurt itself was yummy but it was even better with the smarties mixed in.
alright
It overall tastes good but the yoghurt on its own is not very nice - very plain and a bit watery.
Odd taste
Disappointed as yoghurt had a strange watery taste. The list of ingredients included 72% whole milk and water which could explain why. Will not be buying again!