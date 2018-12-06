By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aunt Bessie's Onion Rings 375G

1(1)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Onion Rings 375G
Oven Cooked per 1/3 pack contains
  • Energy904kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates1.1g
    5%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.99g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ/222kcal

Product Description

  • Onion Rings in a Light & Crisp Batter, Prefried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Crispy Whole Onion Rings
  • Get ready to tuck in, these sweet and crispy Onion Rings are perfect for sharing, fun to eat and just so moreish.
  • Be quick though, they'll be gone before you know it!
  • Why not try...
  • Aunt Bessie's Crispy & Fluffy Crinkle Cut Chips
  • Real good food in just 16 minutes made properly
  • Pack size: 0.375kg

Information

Ingredients

Onion (46%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a freeze at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Conventional Oven: Preheat to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7 16-18 Mins
Once defrosted do not refreeze. All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline. Take Care - product will be Hot.
Whole packet of Onion Rings. Preheat oven and remove packaging. Place the onion rings on to a non-stick baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 16 - 18 Minutes, turning halfway through cooking.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving. Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 3 servings

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per 1/3 pack (90g)* (As consumed)
Energy 928kJ/222kcal904kJ/216kcal
Fat 12g9.9g
Saturates 1.5g1.1g
Carbohydrates 24g29g
Sugars 4.5g2.3g
Fibre 3.1g1.9g
Protein 2.7g2.7g
Salt 0.98g0.99g
*This pack contains approximately 3 servings--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible 7 onions rings all with no batter ?? Look

1 stars

Terrible 7 onions rings all with no batter ?? Looked like they been battered by the shelf filler !!

