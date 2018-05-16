By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free 500Ml
£ 1.30
£2.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Cider Alcohol-Free with Mixed Fruit
  • Brought to you by Kopparberg, the original fruit cider brand. Skål!
  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider delivers a delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour. Refreshingly light, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider is the taste of summer.
  • Built back in 1882, the Kopparberg Bryggeri remains independent and is home to our uniquely refreshing fruit cider. A pioneer, Kopparberg was the first fruit cider in the UK and is today the bestselling fruit cider brand in the UK. Every drop of Kopparberg is imported and made from the fermentation of apples or pears and the finest soft water, locally sourced in the town of Kopparberg, Sweden
  • ABV <0.05%
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Apples, Juice (Apple, Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Raspberry), Sugar, Acidifier (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • A delicious punch of raspberry and blackcurrant flavour - refreshingly light

Alcohol Units

0

Country

Sweden

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider should be served over mountains of ice.
  • Serve chilled

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Brewery,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

Using Product Information

