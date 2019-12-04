By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.27/each

  Energy257kJ 62kcal
    3%
  Fat4.2g
    6%
  Saturates1.2g
    6%
  Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Mixed weight class A organic free range eggs.
  • Our freshly laid eggs come from carefully selected farms. Smaller flocks have plenty of space to roam on organic open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barns overnight.
  • Fresh from hens on open pastures fed an organic diet.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg.

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Sourced in the U.K., Produced in Northern Ireland

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 Min net weight 328g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal257kJ / 62kcal
Fat9.0g4.2g
Saturates2.5g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g5.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Delicious organic eggs

5 stars

Beautiful organic eggs free from routine use of antibiotics.

Very fresh

5 stars

Very fresh

Please can you keep these available, they're lovel

5 stars

Please can you keep these available, they're lovely!

We need separate one size eggs

2 stars

Why can't we have normal size eggs instead of mixed they're available in other supermarkets it's impossible to get enough eggs of one size to do anything with

Pale yolks and tasteless :(

1 stars

These eggs do not seem to be pasture raised free range at all judging by the yolk colour. Pale and tasteless, they look more like barn eggs unfortunately. The colour of the yolks from the three boxes I purchased definitely looks like the chickens ate more of a wheat heavy diet than green pasture diet... If you are going to spend a bit extra to get free range organic eggs from pasture rich diet chickens with deep orange yolks don’t buy these as you will be disappointed. I don’t normally do negative reviews or complain, but feel the need to write this on behalf of the chickens if nothing else(!)

