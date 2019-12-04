Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

Delicious organic eggs
Beautiful organic eggs free from routine use of antibiotics.
Very fresh
Please can you keep these available, they're lovely!
We need separate one size eggs
Why can't we have normal size eggs instead of mixed they're available in other supermarkets it's impossible to get enough eggs of one size to do anything with
Pale yolks and tasteless :(
These eggs do not seem to be pasture raised free range at all judging by the yolk colour. Pale and tasteless, they look more like barn eggs unfortunately. The colour of the yolks from the three boxes I purchased definitely looks like the chickens ate more of a wheat heavy diet than green pasture diet... If you are going to spend a bit extra to get free range organic eggs from pasture rich diet chickens with deep orange yolks don’t buy these as you will be disappointed. I don’t normally do negative reviews or complain, but feel the need to write this on behalf of the chickens if nothing else(!)