Wellman Conception 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for men
- For tips on optimising the chances of conception visit: www.wellman.co.uk/conception
- UK's no1 for men*
- *UK's No1 men's supplement brand.
- Supporting reproductive health in men
- Wellman® Conception has been developed to provide a comprehensive combination of vitamins, minerals and bio-active nutrients to help support all round health and vitality, as well as specific nutrients which have been chosen for their role in fertility and reproduction.
- Fertility and Reproduction
- Includes zinc which contributes to normal fertility and reproduction, the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and normal cell division. Selenium contributes to normal spermatogenesis, and the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Health and Wellbeing
- Vitamins A, C and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- With Vit. D
- Wellman® Conception provides 15µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Becket OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellent in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- 30 nutrients
- With zinc which contributes to normal fertility & reproduction
- Includes ginseng, Co-Q10 inositol, amino acids
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- With zinc which contributes to normal fertility & reproduction
- Selenium contributes to normal spermatogenesis, and the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Vitamins A, C and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Magnesium Oxide, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Inositol (Carrier: Acacia Gum), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Maca Extract, Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colours [Iron Oxides]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Pine Bark Extract, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), L-Arginine, Vitamin A (as Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidants: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Riboflavin, Octacosanol (Rice Bran), Copper Sulphate, L-Glutathione, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Lycopene Extract, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Biotin, Vitamin 812 (Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- Contact:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.wellman.co.uk
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to
|30 mg
|-
|Peruvian Maca Extract eq. to
|250 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|2 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|50 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|L-Arginine
|10 mg
|-
|Lycopene Extract
|1.5 mg
|-
|Pine Bark Extract
|30 mg
|-
|Octacosanol
|3 mg
|-
|Inositol
|40 mg
|-
|L-Glutathione
|2.5 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (2500 IU)
|750 µg RE
|94
|Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU)
|15 µg
|300
|Vitamin E
|30 mg α-TE
|250
|Vitamin C
|90 mg
|113
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|12 mg
|1091
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|5 mg
|357
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|75 µg
|3000
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|10 mg
|167
|Magnesium
|60 mg
|16
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|150 µg
|273
|Chromium
|50 µg
|125
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020