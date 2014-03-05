By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wellman Conception 30S

Wellman Conception 30S
Product Description

  • Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for men
  • For tips on optimising the chances of conception visit: www.wellman.co.uk/conception
  • UK's no1 for men*
  • *UK's No1 men's supplement brand.
  • Supporting reproductive health in men
  • Wellman® Conception has been developed to provide a comprehensive combination of vitamins, minerals and bio-active nutrients to help support all round health and vitality, as well as specific nutrients which have been chosen for their role in fertility and reproduction.
  • Fertility and Reproduction
  • Includes zinc which contributes to normal fertility and reproduction, the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and normal cell division. Selenium contributes to normal spermatogenesis, and the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Health and Wellbeing
  • Vitamins A, C and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • With Vit. D
  • Wellman® Conception provides 15µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.

About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago.

  • 30 nutrients
  • With zinc which contributes to normal fertility & reproduction
  • Includes ginseng, Co-Q10 inositol, amino acids
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Wellman is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • With zinc which contributes to normal fertility & reproduction
  • Selenium contributes to normal spermatogenesis, and the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Vitamins A, C and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Magnesium Oxide, L-Carnitine Tartrate, Inositol (Carrier: Acacia Gum), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Maca Extract, Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Natural Source Colours [Iron Oxides]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Pine Bark Extract, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), L-Arginine, Vitamin A (as Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidants: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Riboflavin, Octacosanol (Rice Bran), Copper Sulphate, L-Glutathione, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Lycopene Extract, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Biotin, Vitamin 812 (Cyanocobalamin)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • To be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
  • Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

  • Contact:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.wellman.co.uk

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to30 mg-
Peruvian Maca Extract eq. to250 mg-
Co-enzyme Q102 mg-
L-Carnitine50 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
L-Arginine10 mg-
Lycopene Extract1.5 mg-
Pine Bark Extract30 mg-
Octacosanol3 mg-
Inositol40 mg-
L-Glutathione2.5 mg-
Vitamin A (2500 IU)750 µg RE94
Vitamin D (as D3 600 IU)15 µg300
Vitamin E 30 mg α-TE250
Vitamin C 90 mg113
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)12 mg1091
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)5 mg357
Niacin (Vitamin B3)18 mg NE113
Vitamin B6 10 mg714
Folic Acid 400 µg200
Vitamin B12 75 µg3000
Biotin 150 µg300
Pantothenic Acid 10 mg167
Magnesium 60 mg16
Iron 6 mg43
Zinc 15 mg150
Copper 1000 mg100
Manganese 0.5 mg25
Selenium 150 µg273
Chromium 50 µg125
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

