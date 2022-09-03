We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

4.8(10)Write a review
£2.50
£0.62/100ml

Be Treatwise. Each cone (100ml) contains:

Energy
790kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.9g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

-

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
16g

-

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuit Cone with Chocolate Flavour Coating Filled with Caramel Flavour Ice Cream and Caramel Sauce, Topped with Milk Chocolate Pieces.
  • Cocoa† Live
  • †Applies to Cadbury milk chocolate pieces
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Box & Lid - Recycle
  • Sleeve - Don't Recycle
  • Cadbury is a Trademark of the Mondelēz International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
  • Creamy Caramel Ice Cream with a Smooth Caramel Sauce
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Partially Reconstituted Buttermilk, Biscuit Cone (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Caramel Sauce (9%) (Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Butter (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Chocolate Flavour Coating (Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower, in varying proportions), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Glucose Syrup, Cadbury Milk Chocolate†** (5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Coconut Oil, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410), †Applies to Cadbury Milk Chocolate Pieces, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 portions

Warnings

  • THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MAY STAIN.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • DL7 9UL,
  • UK.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • For Customer Services: www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Cone (100ml)Reference Intake*
Energy790kJ8400kJ
-189kcal2000kcal
Fat8.9g70g
of which Saturates6.5g20g
Carbohydrate25g260g
of which Sugars16g90g
Fibre0.3g-
Protein2.1g50g
Salt0.05g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious and filling

Delicious

4 stars

Loved the caramel sauce and the chocolate chips just finish it off.

Delicious.

5 stars

I love these ice creams, nice caramel taste with a surprise blob of caramel in the center delicious.

The Grandchildren loved them.

5 stars

The Grandchildren loved them.

A lovely treat.

5 stars

An absolutely delicious treat.

lovely. not a fan of chocolate ice cream but thes

5 stars

lovely. not a fan of chocolate ice cream but these were lovely

Tasted nice and light to eat

4 stars

Tasted nice and light to eat

It was delicious

5 stars

It was delicious

lovely

5 stars

these dairy milk caramel cones are lovely, will b buying them again i recommend.

Nice chocolate and gooey caramel

5 stars

Nice chocolate and gooey caramel

