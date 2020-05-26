By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cardhu 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

image 1 of Cardhu 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 70Cl
£ 35.00
£50.00/litre

New

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Speyside Scotch whisky.
  • Cardhu comes from one of the oldest of the Speyside distilleries, which have nestled in foothills near the River Spey for 200 years. Enticing and silky smooth, 12 Year Old is the quintessential Cardhu - glowing with notes of golden honey and a delicate, fruity character. The history of Cardhu's rise to fame is to a large part told in the story of two determined women: Helen Cumming, who founded the distillery with her husband in 1811, can fairly be called the first ‘woman of whisky', and her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, became known as the ‘Queen of the Whisky Trade'. Cardhu 12 Year Old palate is well balanced and smooth; starting sweet and fresh, and finishing with a lingering sweet smoke, drying aftertaste. The light character of the 12 Year Old Cardhu is an excellent starting point for anyone starting on their whisky journey. The smooth, honeyed flavours of a 12 Year Old Cardhu shine best when served neat or over ice. This award winning Whisky gained a Silver outstanding award at the 2014 International Wine & Spirits Competition and Gold at The Scotch Whisky Masters 2014. The bottle is distinctive and elegant, making it a great gift for drinkers of sweet Malts. Beautifully presented in gold luxurious packaging, Cardhu 12yo makes the perfect gift for any whisky lover.
  • Rich and beautifully tasting Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Cardhu family
  • Gold at The Scotch Whisky Masters 2014
  • A clean, crisp and oaky sweet Malt
  • Best served neat or over ice
  • Slowly aged for 12 years to allow the fruity notes to develop
  • One of the most distinctive, luxurious Scotch Whisky bottles in the world, perfect as a gift
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Balanced and sophisticated, with a pleasing sweet smoothness and crisp finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled & Bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • The Cardhu Distillery,
  • Morayshire,
  • IV30 1UF,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Cardhu Distillery,
  • Morayshire,
  • IV30 1UF,
  • Scotland.
  • www.malts.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy (kJ)919
Energy (kcal)222
Fat (g)0
of which saturates (g)0
Carbohydrate (g)Trace
Fibre (g)0
Protein (g)0
Salt (g)0

