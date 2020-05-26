Cardhu 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky 70Cl
New
Product Description
- Speyside Scotch whisky.
- Cardhu comes from one of the oldest of the Speyside distilleries, which have nestled in foothills near the River Spey for 200 years. Enticing and silky smooth, 12 Year Old is the quintessential Cardhu - glowing with notes of golden honey and a delicate, fruity character. The history of Cardhu's rise to fame is to a large part told in the story of two determined women: Helen Cumming, who founded the distillery with her husband in 1811, can fairly be called the first ‘woman of whisky', and her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, became known as the ‘Queen of the Whisky Trade'. Cardhu 12 Year Old palate is well balanced and smooth; starting sweet and fresh, and finishing with a lingering sweet smoke, drying aftertaste. The light character of the 12 Year Old Cardhu is an excellent starting point for anyone starting on their whisky journey. The smooth, honeyed flavours of a 12 Year Old Cardhu shine best when served neat or over ice. This award winning Whisky gained a Silver outstanding award at the 2014 International Wine & Spirits Competition and Gold at The Scotch Whisky Masters 2014. The bottle is distinctive and elegant, making it a great gift for drinkers of sweet Malts. Beautifully presented in gold luxurious packaging, Cardhu 12yo makes the perfect gift for any whisky lover.
- Rich and beautifully tasting Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Cardhu family
- Gold at The Scotch Whisky Masters 2014
- A clean, crisp and oaky sweet Malt
- Best served neat or over ice
- Slowly aged for 12 years to allow the fruity notes to develop
- One of the most distinctive, luxurious Scotch Whisky bottles in the world, perfect as a gift
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Balanced and sophisticated, with a pleasing sweet smoothness and crisp finish
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Distilled & Bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- The Cardhu Distillery,
- Morayshire,
- IV30 1UF,
- Scotland.
Return to
- The Cardhu Distillery,
- Morayshire,
- IV30 1UF,
- Scotland.
- www.malts.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100mL
|Energy (kJ)
|919
|Energy (kcal)
|222
|Fat (g)
|0
|of which saturates (g)
|0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|Trace
|Fibre (g)
|0
|Protein (g)
|0
|Salt (g)
|0
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020